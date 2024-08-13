RAILA is no longer fighting for ordinary Kenyans; we are on our own – ODM Governor FERNANDES BARASA confirms the worst





Tuesday, August 13, 2024 – Kenyans are now on their own after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga stopped fighting for the common mwananchi.

This was confirmed by Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, who claimed that ODM was no longer in Opposition after Raila joined President William Ruto’s government.

Speaking in Kakamega over the weekend, Barasa said that the Raila’s ODM was now in Government and no longer fighting for Kenyans.

The governor further maintained that, as the chairman of ODM in Kakamega, he was determined to strengthen the party.

"We are going to make sure we strengthen our party. And now ODM is not even in the Opposition, it is in government and working with Government," Barasa stated.

His remarks come even after the newly appointed National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed maintained that ODM was still in Opposition.

Speaking on July 29, Junet said that even though some of the party's members joined the Government, ODM was still going to represent the interests of the citizens and would oppose the Government if it did not work efficiently.

But, according to Barasa, ODM is now part of the Government and can’t be in Opposition at the same time.

