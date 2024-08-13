RAILA is no longer fighting for ordinary Kenyans; we are on our own – ODM Governor FERNANDES BARASA confirms the worst

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 – Kenyans are now on their own after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga stopped fighting for the common mwananchi.
This was confirmed by Kakamega
Governor Fernandes Barasa, who claimed that ODM was no longer in Opposition
after Raila joined President William Ruto’s government.
Speaking in Kakamega over the
weekend, Barasa said that the Raila’s ODM was now in Government and no longer
fighting for Kenyans.
The governor further maintained
that, as the chairman of ODM in Kakamega, he was determined to strengthen the party.
"We are going to make sure
we strengthen our party. And now ODM is not even in the Opposition, it is in
government and working with Government," Barasa stated.
His remarks come even after the
newly appointed National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed maintained that
ODM was still in Opposition.
Speaking on July 29, Junet said
that even though some of the party's members joined the Government, ODM was
still going to represent the interests of the citizens and would oppose the
Government if it did not work efficiently.
But, according to Barasa, ODM is
now part of the Government and can’t be in Opposition at the same time.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments