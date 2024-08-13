SIMBA ARATI asks RUTO to join ODM, claims UDA is divided and has a lot of issues - You are a founding member!





Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati has urged President William Ruto to join the Orange Party after agreeing to form a broad-based government with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

During the head of state's tour of Nyamira on Monday, Arati who is also Kisii County Governor, invited the head of state to join ODM.

Arati reminded the head of state that he is a founding member of the Orange Party, referencing Ruto's role as a member of former prime minister Raila Odinga's inner circle in the 2007 polls

He further stated that he was wooing the head of state in his new position in the party.

"We have not joined the government, but we have given you our people to work with.

"Let us strengthen democracy. You know you were in ODM, and I see there are issues in UDA.

"If you find yourself in a tough spot, as the Deputy Party Leader of ODM, I welcome you to come and talk with us.

"What do you think?" Arati posed.

