Teenager left critically-ill after being struck by lightning while playing football







Monday, August 26, 2024 - A teenage boy is on life support after he was struck by lightning in a freak accident while playing football.

Mason Schaefer was one of three people - along with another student and a coach - struck by lightning during soccer practice at Glacier High School in Kalispell, Montana on August 19

By 8am on August 22, Mason's family were seeing some improvements, reporting that he was able to 'squeeze [their] hands.'

But just 36 hours later he retrogressed and remains in intensive care.

His sister Maddy said: 'Mason has had some bumps in the road the last 2 days of his recovery. He remains on life support at this time.

'We remain hopeful and are thankful for everyone's continuing support.'

Maddy has created a GoFundMe which has raised more than $61,000 for his treatment.

The other student and the soccer coach who were also injured during the storm have since been released from hospital, Glacier High School principal Brad Holloway said in a statement.