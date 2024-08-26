DRAKE hints at taking shots at KENDRICK LAMAR again







Monday, August 26, 2024 - Drake's recent spate of new music releases might be more than just fresh tracks for fans—many believe they’re part of a larger plan to reignite his long-standing lyrical feud with Kendrick Lamar.

The theory gained traction after Drake's late-night activity on his secret Instagram account, @plottttwistttttt, caught the attention of fans and internet sleuths.

In a post that set the rumour mill spinning, Drake shared a clip from John Woo's 1987 action film A Better Tomorrow 2, featuring an intense shootout scene, leading fans to speculate that the rapper is ready to come back "guns a-blazin" in his rivalry with Kendrick.

Adding fuel to the fire, Drake also posted a clip of former NBA star Rasheed Wallace confidently predicting a win for his underdog Detroit Pistons in the 2004 Eastern Conference Finals. The Pistons went on to secure the championship that year, and fans are interpreting this as Drake aligning himself with the underdog spirit as he prepares for a potential lyrical showdown.

Drake's latest music drop—a trio of tracks titled "Supersoak," "Circadian Rhythm," and "No Face"—has only intensified the speculation. Listeners believe the songs are loaded with subliminal jabs aimed at Kendrick and other industry heavyweights.

While the Canadian rapper has been relatively quiet since his May release of "Not Like Us," widely perceived as a response to Kendrick's "The Heart Pt. 6," these new developments suggest the feud might be far from over.

Meanwhile, L.A. rapper Hitta J3 recently hinted that Kendrick is also gearing up for a new album, though the details remain shrouded in mystery. This has sparked debates among industry insiders like DJs Akademiks and Hed about the nature and timing of Kendrick’s project.