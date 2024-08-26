DRAKE hints at taking shots at KENDRICK LAMAR again

Monday, August 26, 2024 - Drake's recent spate of new music releases might be more than just fresh tracks for fans—many believe they’re part of a larger plan to reignite his long-standing lyrical feud with Kendrick Lamar.
The theory gained traction after Drake's late-night activity
on his secret Instagram account, @plottttwistttttt, caught the attention of
fans and internet sleuths.
In a post that set the rumour mill spinning, Drake shared a
clip from John Woo's 1987 action film A Better Tomorrow 2,
featuring an intense shootout scene, leading fans to speculate that the rapper
is ready to come back "guns a-blazin" in his rivalry with Kendrick.
Adding fuel to the fire, Drake also posted a clip of former
NBA star Rasheed Wallace confidently predicting a win for his underdog Detroit
Pistons in the 2004 Eastern Conference Finals. The Pistons went on to secure
the championship that year, and fans are interpreting this as Drake aligning
himself with the underdog spirit as he prepares for a potential lyrical
showdown.
Drake's latest music drop—a trio of tracks titled
"Supersoak," "Circadian Rhythm," and "No
Face"—has only intensified the speculation. Listeners believe the songs
are loaded with subliminal jabs aimed at Kendrick and other industry
heavyweights.
While the Canadian rapper has been relatively quiet since
his May release of "Not Like Us," widely perceived as a response to
Kendrick's "The Heart Pt. 6," these new developments suggest the feud
might be far from over.
Meanwhile, L.A. rapper Hitta J3 recently hinted that
Kendrick is also gearing up for a new album, though the details remain shrouded
in mystery. This has sparked debates among industry insiders like DJs Akademiks
and Hed about the nature and timing of Kendrick’s project.
0 Comments