Husband goes out of his way to create a convincing excuse for his wife to leave an event







Sunday, August 11, 2024 – A husband proved to be the perfect partner in crime for his wife when she decided that she wanted to leave an event early.

Apparently, the wife wanted to return home but needed a good excuse. So her husband orchestrated the perfect plot.

He pretended he was injured and lay down on their lawn, with the camera capturing him. He then asked his wife to pretend to her guests that she just checked the home camera and saw him passed out

The wife shared the hilarious exchange and a screenshot from the camera, showing her husband acting unconscious.

See below.



