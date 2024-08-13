Mt Kenya region needs a new party to tame RUTO and RAILA ODINGA who are already planning for the 2027 General Election.





Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Former Bahati Member of Parliament, Kimani Ngunjiri has urged Mt Kenya leaders and the electorate to form a new party that will cater to their interests ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking at Riandegwa ACK church in Kandara on Sunday, Ngunjiri said it's time for the region to establish a strong political vehicle that will ensure its interests are safeguarded after 2027.

The former MP claimed the region entered into the Kenya Kwanza coalition without a written agreement, which he said has put it at a disadvantage.

He further stated that the region overwhelmingly supported the Kenya Kwanza coalition but had little to show for it.

“Mt Kenya supported the Kenya Kwanza coalition overwhelmingly but our loyalty has not paid benefits because we did not have a strong party,” he said.

The former lawmaker said the vote-rich region should unite and devise ways of helping it forge forward past the next elections.

“It does not matter who will vie for the top seat. Let everybody look for support and afterward, we can all sit and negotiate, and then whoever we decide to vote for, let’s vote for them as a block,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST