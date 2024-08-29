SHOCK as it emerges that the lady who died in the ill-fated Range Rover that collided with a canter is a girlfriend to a MUBABA - She had accompanied him to Mombasa to buy the Range.





Thursday, August 29, 2024 - Fresh details are now emerging that the lady who died in the ill-fated Range Rover that collided with a canter along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway was a girlfriend to a ‘Mubaba’.

According to car dealers based in Mombasa, the ‘Mubaba’ travelled to Coast with his girlfriend to buy the Range Rover.

He allegedly flew to Nairobi immediately after buying the car, claiming he had an emergency.

A driver was hired to deliver the car to Nairobi.

His girlfriend accompanied the driver for the long drive to Nairobi, only to be involved in a fatal accident at Maji Ya Chumvi, a notorious blackspot.















