England striker IVAN TONEY 'agrees to join Al-Ahli in £40m move'

Friday, August 30, 2024 - England and Brentford striker Ivan Toney has agreed to join Al-Ahli after reaching an agreement with the Saudi club.
The 28-year-old has agreed terms on a lucrative three-year
contract and is set to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed move.
The Englishman's move will include a £40 million fee for
Brentford, and combined with his wages, his transfer will amount to a total
cost of £100m.
Toney has scored 72 goals in 141 appearances for Brentford.
Speaking on Thursday, Brentford boss Thomas Frank confirmed
the England international would not be part of Saturday's matchday
squad to face Southampton, regardless of what happened on deadline day.
"I can say that Ivan will not play on Saturday,"
Frank said.
"I can say I'm very happy to speak about the players
who played last night [against Colchester] or the players who will play
tomorrow.
"Ivan is training well, and in good spirits, and I'm
happy to [answer] more questions about Ivan the next time we are sitting
here."
The development comes after Al-Ahli had previously shown
interest in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and successfully
sealed the deal to sign the 25-year-old.
