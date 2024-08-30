England striker IVAN TONEY 'agrees to join Al-Ahli in £40m move'







Friday, August 30, 2024 - England and Brentford striker Ivan Toney has agreed to join Al-Ahli after reaching an agreement with the Saudi club.

The 28-year-old has agreed terms on a lucrative three-year contract and is set to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed move.

The Englishman's move will include a £40 million fee for Brentford, and combined with his wages, his transfer will amount to a total cost of £100m.

Toney has scored 72 goals in 141 appearances for Brentford.

Speaking on Thursday, Brentford boss Thomas Frank confirmed the England international would not be part of Saturday's matchday squad to face Southampton, regardless of what happened on deadline day.

"I can say that Ivan will not play on Saturday," Frank said.

"I can say I'm very happy to speak about the players who played last night [against Colchester] or the players who will play tomorrow.

"Ivan is training well, and in good spirits, and I'm happy to [answer] more questions about Ivan the next time we are sitting here."

The development comes after Al-Ahli had previously shown interest in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and successfully sealed the deal to sign the 25-year-old.