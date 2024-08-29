There was almost a security breach after RUTO touched down at Kisumu Airport - His security team was caught unaware (VIDEO).





Thursday, August 29, 2024 - Members of the public breached the security and rushed towards President William Ruto’s official car after he touched down at Kisumu International Airport.

In the video, the local residents are seen waving as Ruto’s motorcade drives from the airport.

As the motorcade passes by, some members of the public breach the security and rush towards Ruto’s official vehicle to greet him, prompting his bodyguards to act fast.

The bodyguards looked a bit tensed as the residents scrambled to greet the president.

Watch the video.

When Ruto touched down at kisumu airport pic.twitter.com/7klnMvGFJa — Rein (@Asamoh_) August 29, 2024

