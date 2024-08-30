Shame as a Nairobi PASTOR causes a fatal accident that resulted in the death of two people while driving under the influence of alcohol (VIDEO).





Friday, August 30, 2024 - Pastor Joseph Njuguna of Shekinah Glory Tabernacle Church caused a fatal accident while driving under the influence of alcohol at night.

A video shared online shows members of the public confronting the rogue pastor and threatening to beat him up after his vehicle lost control and knocked down two people who died on the spot.

He pleads for mercy as the confrontation ensues and says he is a pastor.

"You are telling us you are a pastor and you are drunk,” a man is heard saying in the video as they confront the pastor.

The pastor’s vehicle also rammed into an electricity pole and a nearby stall.

He was in the company of his girlfriend when the accident occurred.

He reportedly fled the accident scene with his girlfriend and left his badly damaged vehicle.

















Watch the video.

Please share this widely



a drunk and reckless Pastor Joseph Njuguna Chege killed some people

The pastor and his girlfriend from Mwimuto are on the run pic.twitter.com/Zp4KANnHX0 — maliks 🇸🇴 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) August 30, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.