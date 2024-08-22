See what GACHAGUA told MOSES KURIA yesterday after RUTO declined to reappoint him to Cabinet?





Thursday, August 22, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua met his critic and former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria yesterday during the burial of Senator Karungo Wa Thang’wa’s brother Martean Wainaina Thang'wa and sister-in-law Peninnah Wanjiru in Kiambu County.

In his speech at the funeral, Gachagua told Kuria to relax after President William Ruto declined to reappoint him back to Cabinet.

According to Gachagua, God does not close a door without opening another, and when the time comes, God will reveal the next job Kuria will undertake.

"My brother Moses Kuria, relax. There is no door that God closes without opening another.

"We wish you well. Don’t dwell on it too much; when the time comes, God will provide new opportunities,” said Gachagua.

This was after Kuria claimed that the political infightings in the Mt Kenya region resulted in the formation of the broad-based government that saw allies of ODM leader Raila Odinga joining the cabinet.

"A person shouldn't start a fight if they don't know how they'll win it. And how they'll finish it, we need to be people who strategize for victory.

"Even those who have come from the opposition are here because we started a fight without knowing how we'd finish it. We are the ones who have invited them,” Kuria stated.

The former Gatundu South MP is among the 11 CSs who failed to make it to the newly reconstituted broad-based Cabinet.

