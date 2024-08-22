Kikuyus have silently abandoned RUTO – See what Nyandarua Senator JOHN METHU proposed and NATEMBEYA is in the mix





Thursday, August 22, 2024 - Members of the Kikuyu community have silently abandoned President William Ruto, going by sentiments made by Nyandarua County Senator John Methu on Wednesday.

Methu, who was among the mourners at the burial of Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa’s sister, urged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to consider forming an alliance with former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.

The senator further urged DP Gachagua to emulate President William Ruto’s approach of building a broad-based government by collaborating with opposition figures, regardless of their political affiliation or the strength of their parties ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

“I advise you to use this opportunity to build new relationships by collaborating with smaller parties, including those led by Kalonzo Musyoka and George Natembeya, as well as individuals with a few MPs, regardless of their political strength,” Methu said.

However, Methu advised Gachagua not to consider Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua, asserting that she has “no significant backing.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST