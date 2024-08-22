Confusion as Education CS JULIUS MIGOS directs all universities to admit all students after uproar over funding model





Thursday, August 21, 2024 – The education sector is once again in a state of confusion following the new funding model which has caused serious uproar from the public.

This is after Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos directed all university vice-chancellors to admit students unconditionally despite categorizing students into 5 bands depending on their family income.

In a letter from the Ministry, the CS explained that all students qualified for admission are guaranteed admission irrespective of their ability to immediately pay the household contribution.

Students and parents have complained that universities were turning them away for failing to pay school fees as per the new model.

"The Ministry of Education wishes to inform all students who have qualified for university admission that they are guaranteed a place in their chosen institutions, irrespective of their ability to immediately pay the household contribution.

"Vice-Chancellors of public universities have therefore been directed to admit all qualified students without exception," read the notice in part.

"Additionally, the Vice-Chancellors are required to facilitate suitable accommodation arrangements for first-year students, with the guarantee that the necessary fees will be paid upon disbursement of the upkeep component.

"The Ministry is working with the National Treasury to expedite the release of the requisite funds."

The CS further announced that the Ministry had extended the application period to December 31, 2024.

Therefore, students aggrieved by the band they have been categorised in are encouraged to contact teams or make the changes through the portal.

The directive came after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula asked Education PS Beatrice Inyangala to issue a statement clarifying that no student would be chased from the universities for not paying school fees.

