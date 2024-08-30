See the votes RUTO got in Nyanza and what he got from Mt Kenya in 2022 – Numbers don’t matter anymore!!





Friday, August 30, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is one of Kenya's most seasoned politicians, having successfully infiltrated the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government and led to the sidelining of some influential politicians by President William Ruto.

Since he joined the government in July, Ruto has been consulting Raila Odinga in every decision the Kenya Kwanza Alliance is making.

Though Raila Odinga has claimed he didn’t join the government, sources at State House say President Ruto now treats Jakom as the second in command, pushing his deputy Rigathi Gachagua out of the government.

Ruto is working with Raila Odinga despite the Nyanza region rejecting him during the 2022 Presidential election,

The President is also sidelining Gachagua despite Central Kenya voting to the last man for his presidency during the 2022 election.

Here is a screenshot of how Nyanza and Central Kenya voted for Ruto during the 2022 presidential election.









The Kenyan DAILY POST