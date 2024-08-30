RAILA ODINGA is not even qualified for the AUC job – Dr. EKURU AUKOT says RUTO is playing his usual con games with BABA





Friday, August 30, 2024 - Thirdway Alliance party leader, Dr. Ekuru Aukot has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is not qualified to be the Africa Union Chairperson.

Raila, who has the support of President William Ruto, is contesting for the African Union Commission chairmanship to replace Moussa Faki, who will retire in 2025.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Aukot said Ruto was not sincere in supporting Raila's bid for the top continental job.

According to Aukot, Ruto is using Raila's AUC bid to fix problems facing his Kenya Kwanza administration.

The former presidential aspirant argued that the former prime minister would not win the seat, given that he allegedly lacked the requisite qualifications.

"Ruto said for him to sit comfortably, he needed to bring Raila Odinga to the table because he has a sycophantic following.

"By the way, he is not being honest with Raila because he will not get the AUC position, but William Ruto will say, you saw me doing all I can, but it was not my making. Raila is not even qualified," Aukot said.

Aukot further accused people around the ODM leader of lying to him about his chances of winning the AUC seat.

"The people around Raila Odinga are lying to him about the AUC position.

"The position is not about personality but about qualifications. Even Ruto’s image globally has a negative effect on him (Raila).

"Evidence shows Raila is just being used politically," he stated.

