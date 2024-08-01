See the order GACHAGUA has given to police over Nyeri protests as RUTO’s Government accuses him and his allies of funding the Gen Z revolution?





Thursday, August 1, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has directed security forces in Nyeri to clamp down on anti-government protests in Karatina, citing disruptions to businesses and public order.

Speaking at a burial ceremony, Gachagua condemned the ongoing protests by the Gen Zs in Mt. Kenya and called for immediate action against those responsible.

"What is happening in Karatina is not acceptable," Gachagua declared.

"Every week there are some criminals disrupting businesses. They are engaging the police in hide-and-seek games every week. These characters are known, they should be arrested and taken to court."

Gachagua emphasized the negative impact these protests are having on local businesses and the overall peace in the region.

"We cannot accept a situation where criminals are crippling services in Karatina and the people who are organising these things are known," he stated.

"So, the county Commissioner and your team, put your best foot forward and bring an end to that nonsense in Karatina."

Gachagua underscored the need to maintain peace and order in Karatina, which he described as a vital part of a peaceful region and country.

"This is a very peaceful county in a very peaceful region and in a peaceful country, we cannot have anarchy," he said.

"We cannot have a chaotic situation where thugs are making it impossible for business people and ordinary Kenyans to carry out their daily business."

This comes as the Deputy President and his allies are under police scrutiny for allegedly funding the Gen Zs to destabilize Ruto’s government through weekly protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST