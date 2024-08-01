GACHAGUA now desperately wants UHURU’s help as RUTO pursues him for allegedly funding anti-govt protests – Look! He is even willing to bribe the former President

Thursday, August 1, 2024 – It appears Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua desperately needs former President Uhuru Kenyatta now more than ever.
This is in light of the planned impeachment and ongoing investigations, where his allies have been accused of funding the Gen Zs to destabilize President William Ruto’s government.
Now, Gachagua wants Uhuru to
give him stability and legitimacy as the Mt. Kenya kingpin.
Speaking at a burial in Nyeri County yesterday, Kieni MP Anthony Wainaina begged Uhuru to formally pass the mantle of Mt Kenya region's kingpin to Gachagua.
This would give Gachagua legitimate control of the region and enhance his bargaining power.
Wainaina emphasized the need for
a smooth transition of leadership within the region to maintain unity and
strength.
"We would like for Uhuru
Kenyatta to bless Rigathi Gachagua as the Mt Kenya Region kingpin," stated
Wainaina.
The lawmaker opined that they
could take gifts to the former head of state to appreciate him for leading the
country and the Mount Kenya region for 10 years.
"If we get an opportunity,
we will take gifts to Uhuru and thank him for leading us for 10 years, then ask
him to bless Gachagua," he stated.
Wainaina also highlighted the
symbolic importance of presenting gifts to Kenyatta as a gesture of
appreciation for his decade-long leadership.
"It's not just about
politics; it's about respect and gratitude. We want to honour him and ensure
that the region remains united under strong leadership," the MP stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments