GACHAGUA now desperately wants UHURU’s help as RUTO pursues him for allegedly funding anti-govt protests – Look! He is even willing to bribe the former President





Thursday, August 1, 2024 – It appears Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua desperately needs former President Uhuru Kenyatta now more than ever.

This is in light of the planned impeachment and ongoing investigations, where his allies have been accused of funding the Gen Zs to destabilize President William Ruto’s government.

Now, Gachagua wants Uhuru to give him stability and legitimacy as the Mt. Kenya kingpin.

Speaking at a burial in Nyeri County yesterday, Kieni MP Anthony Wainaina begged Uhuru to formally pass the mantle of Mt Kenya region's kingpin to Gachagua.

This would give Gachagua legitimate control of the region and enhance his bargaining power.

Wainaina emphasized the need for a smooth transition of leadership within the region to maintain unity and strength.

"We would like for Uhuru Kenyatta to bless Rigathi Gachagua as the Mt Kenya Region kingpin," stated Wainaina.

The lawmaker opined that they could take gifts to the former head of state to appreciate him for leading the country and the Mount Kenya region for 10 years.

"If we get an opportunity, we will take gifts to Uhuru and thank him for leading us for 10 years, then ask him to bless Gachagua," he stated.

Wainaina also highlighted the symbolic importance of presenting gifts to Kenyatta as a gesture of appreciation for his decade-long leadership.

"It's not just about politics; it's about respect and gratitude. We want to honour him and ensure that the region remains united under strong leadership," the MP stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST