See the millions WILLIAM RUTO is paid monthly besides his official salary as some Kenyans sleep hungry





Friday, August 2,2024 - President William Ruto is the highest-paid Kenyan, despite the Salary and Remuneration Commission (SRC) misleading the public by stating his monthly salary is Sh 1.4 million.

The Lyn Mengitch Commission has been lying to Kenyans that Ruto receives a salary of Sh 1.4 million minus provision tax deductions.

However, a State House insider, who requested anonymity, revealed that Ruto is the highest-paid Kenyan, receiving Sh 17 million daily from the treasury to manage his affairs.

“Every day the President receives Sh 17 million to entertain his family and friends at State House,” the source said.

If the President receives Sh 17 million daily, in a month that is Sh 0.51 billion in a month of 30 days and Sh 0.527 billion in a month of 31 days.

The secret budget has been guarded by the Treasury to avoid public outcry.

Kenya is one of the poorest countries in the world, with half of its population living below a dollar a day.

The Kenyan DAILY POST