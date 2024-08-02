This is what AHMEDNASIR has told RUTO and RAILA over their plan to mutilate the 2010 Constitution





Friday, August 2, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has sent a message to President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga regarding their plans to amend the 2010 constitution.

Barely a week after forming a government of national unity, Ruto and Raila Odinga have hinted at amending the 2010 constitution, to create additional executive positions such as a Prime Minister and two Deputy Prime Ministers.

The two senior politicians have even formed a secret task force to look at things that require changes.

Surprisingly, Ruto and Raila want to change the constitution without public consultation.

Reacting to this new development, Ahmednasir, who in legal circles is known as Grand Mullah stated;

“Kenyans will FIGHT and DEFEAT any political ENTERPRISE to amend the 2010 constitution,”

In 2020, politicians led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga attempted to amend the 2010 constitution, but their efforts were halted by the courts, which declared the move unconstitutional.

