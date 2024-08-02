KINDIKI inadvertently hails the police for killing the Gen Zs during anti-government protests, but throws them under the bus for the deaths – Look!





Friday, August 2, 2024 - President William Ruto’s Cabinet Secretary nominee for Interior Prof. Kithure Kindiki appears to have given thumbs up to the police for ruthlessly dealing with Gen Zs during anti-government protests.

Speaking during his vetting by the National Assembly’s Appointment Committee Chaired by Speaker Moses Wetangula, Kindiki commended the police service for its relentless efforts to deal with the criminals who infiltrated the protests.

According to Kindiki, about 54 police cars were destroyed by the demonstrators during the recent events that paralysed the country.

"I estimate that on a broader scale of things, generally, the police tried their best to protect the country against criminals, including those who visited Parliament and wanted to kill parliamentarians," Kindiki stated.

However, Kindiki refused to take responsibility for the deaths of protesters, telling the police to carry their cross.

He asked the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to go for individual police officers who killed and maimed the Gen Zs.

The police have been accused of killing 60 unarmed Gen Zs during protests, and for Kindiki to commend the police for what they did, is condemning the dead.

For the last two months, the Gen Zs have been staging weekly protests demanding accountability from President William Ruto’s government.

However, the protestors were met with police brutality where they maimed and killed at least 60 youths.

