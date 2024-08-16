See messages of parents confronting Kabiro Ward MCA and RAILA’s ally, CLARENCE MUNGA, for preying on their high school daughters! SHAME!





Friday, August 16, 2024 - ODM MCA Clarence Munga who represents Kabiro Ward in Dagoretti North Constituency has been accused of preying on high school girls.

Several parents have confronted the MCA on the phone after finding out that he has been hitting on their daughters.

Further reports indicate that the rogue MCA has impregnated some high school girls in his ward, forcing them to drop out of school.

He recently assaulted his wife and threatened to kill her after she confronted him over the allegations.

Below are messages from parents warning the MCA to stop messing around with their daughters.













