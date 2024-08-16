How MALALA rushed to State House, went on his knees while crying and begged RUTO to intervene after he was ousted - You won’t believe what RUTO told him.





Friday, August 16, 2024 - It is now emerging that on the day Cleophas Malala was ousted as UDA Secretary-General and replaced with Omar Hassan, he rushed to State House early morning accompanied by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and begged President Ruto to intervene.

According to well-placed sources, Malala went on his knees and broke down in tears while begging Ruto to intervene on his behalf.

However, despite Ruto’s attempts to reach out to key UDA officials, his calls went unanswered as they had switched off their phones.

The dramatic incident lasted for 30 minutes before Ruto told Malala that there was nothing he could do to save him.

“Nimejaribu yangu yote nimeshindwa,” the head of state reportedly told Malala and urged him to stand.

All this time, Gachagua was silent.

Malala has accused two senior UDA officials who were behind plans to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for masterminding his ouster.

He alleged that the two officials want the Deputy President out so that they can strategically position themselves within the emerging political re-alignments.

Malalah further said his alleged removal was outright unlawful, unfair, and a sheer blatant contravention of the party constitution and laid down due processes.

