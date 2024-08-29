U.S. Ambassador MEG WHITMAN now reveals how the Gen Z protests have messed up RUTO and his Government.





Thursday, August 29, 2024 - The United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman disclosed disturbing news, thanks to Gen Zs and their anti-government protests that forced President William Ruto to withdraw the Finance Bill 2024.

Speaking during an interview, Whitman revealed that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) canceled the Ksh131 billion disbursement for Kenya after Ruto withdrew the Finance Bill.

According to her, the loan approval that was to happen on June 12 was canceled because the government went against the Fund's agreement when it withdrew the piece of legislation.

However, she said all is not lost as there was still a possibility of Kenya accessing the loan following the upcoming meeting set to happen at the end of August this year.

According to her, it was important for the IMF to disburse the funds because of the country's current debt challenges.

"The IMF was going to approve a disbursement around June 12 but when the Finance Bill got pulled down, they could no longer do it," Meg Whitman noted.

"I believe it is important for that disbursement to be given out because Kenya faces a very difficult situation," the US ambassador added.

