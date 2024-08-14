RUTO’s spanner boy OSCAR SUDI will never let GACHAGUA rest – See how he attacked him yesterday?





Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi has renewed attacks on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking at the burial of former IEBC commissioner Irene Masit's father in Elgeyo Marakwet, Sudi lashed out again at Gachagua over his style of politics.

He faulted the DP for stubbornly sticking to what he perceived to be regional politics instead of advancing national unity in his capacity as second in command.

“When leaders get to a certain level, they should speak for Kenyans not just their people,” he stated.

“You get some leaders saying ‘our people,’ ‘my people,’ which should not be the case, leaders should talk about matters affecting Kenya.”

The Kapsaret legislator noted that once elected, leaders ought to always advance national politics that fosters unity.

“People of Central Kenya for example, their place is just for production, they are only born there but if you go around the whole of Kenya, you will find them everywhere,” he explained adding that it would be fitting for people from Central Kenya to champion the affairs of Kenya.

In his criticisms, Sudi challenged leaders hellbent on regional politics to sell their vision in a friendly way and avoid divisiveness.

“Let us unite and work together. Seek votes with a manifesto and in a friendly way.

"This kind of politics is backward no wonder Tanzania is ahead of us because they left tribalism behind a long time ago,” he further added.

The attacks come even as Ruto has ordered his allies to shelve a planned impeachment motion against Gachagua.

