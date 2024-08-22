GACHAGUA continues his tribal politics as he urges Mt. Kenya leaders to ensure Kikuyu farmers get the most out of RUTO’s Government





Thursday, August 22, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is not about to stop his tribal politics any time soon.

This is after he rallied Mt. Kenya leaders to stop politicking and ensure Kikuyu farmers get the most out of President William Ruto’s government.

Speaking in Kiambu County yesterday, Gachagua rallied MPs, especially those from Mt. Kenya, to give priority to the enactment of the Co-operative Societies Bill.

"Leaders should stop politicking and focus on working on reforming the agriculture sector and infrastructure development. We must unite for the sake of development and work together.”

“The unity that we have been calling for in this region (Mt Kenya) is for purposes of pushing for development interests. The date of the next election is known, so for now, let us work for the people," he said.

The Deputy President stated that Kenyans are not interested in who gets which position in the next election cycle but are keen on how the country will expand and their income improve.

"In the coffee, tea, and milk sub-sectors, we are making good progress and we are getting somewhere. Our only issue now is governance in cooperative societies.”

“I want to appeal to the National Assembly to fast-track the Cooperative Bill to enable us to get people of integrity who will lead our societies.”

“The MPs and senators should take keen interests on the people being elected in the leadership of Cooperatives. We should also go for young leaders," remarked Gachagua.

At the same time, Gachagua mentioned that the government is actively seeking new international markets for tea exports to boost earnings for farmers.

