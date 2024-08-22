GACHAGUA continues his tribal politics as he urges Mt. Kenya leaders to ensure Kikuyu farmers get the most out of RUTO’s Government

Thursday, August 22, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is not about to stop his tribal politics any time soon.
This is after he rallied Mt.
Kenya leaders to stop politicking and ensure Kikuyu farmers get the most out of
President William Ruto’s government.
Speaking in Kiambu County
yesterday, Gachagua rallied MPs, especially those from Mt. Kenya, to give
priority to the enactment of the Co-operative Societies Bill.
"Leaders should stop
politicking and focus on working on reforming the agriculture sector and
infrastructure development. We must unite for the sake of development and work
together.”
“The unity that we have been
calling for in this region (Mt Kenya) is for purposes of pushing for
development interests. The date of the next election is known, so for now, let
us work for the people," he said.
The Deputy President stated that
Kenyans are not interested in who gets which position in the next election
cycle but are keen on how the country will expand and their income improve.
"In the coffee, tea, and
milk sub-sectors, we are making good progress and we are getting somewhere. Our
only issue now is governance in cooperative societies.”
“I want to appeal to the
National Assembly to fast-track the Cooperative Bill to enable us to get people
of integrity who will lead our societies.”
“The MPs and senators should
take keen interests on the people being elected in the leadership of Cooperatives.
We should also go for young leaders," remarked Gachagua.
At the same time, Gachagua mentioned that the government is actively seeking new international markets for tea exports to boost earnings for farmers.
