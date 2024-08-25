RUTO’s daughter CHARLENE upgrades her fashion as she attends the wedding of Murang’a Deputy Governor - She ditched her boring wigs (PHOTOs).





Sunday, August 25, 2024 - President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene, was among the guests at the wedding of Murang’a Deputy Governor Stephen Mburu, Kenya’s youngest Deputy Governor, and his fiancée.

Charlene looked stunning in a floral dress that made her stand out at the colourful wedding attended by prominent politicians, among them Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

She also ditched her signature wigs that most Kenyans hate to see and sported a trendy ponytail.

