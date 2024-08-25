Alleged homewrecker KAREN NYAMU reunites with her baby daddy, DJ SAINT, during their daughter’s 10th birthday - SAMIDOH was missing (PHOTOs).

Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Controversial Senator Karen Nyamu and her baby daddy, DJ Saint, came together to celebrate their daughter’s 10th birthday on Saturday night.
Taking to her social media pages, Karen shared photos of the
colorful party attended by friends and family and wished her daughter more
life.
‘’Double digits it is! 10 years of nurturing, fun, laughter, friendship, family, bond, adventure, learning and loving.
"Thank you, God, for your faithfulness. Your word has proven true in
this journey. Thank you for 10. Looking forward to many more,’’ she wrote.
Saint and Karen Nyamu co-parent
successfully despite parting ways.
Saint revealed in an interview
that he broke up with Karen because she was always insecure and described her
as a narcissist.
See photos of the birthday party.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments