Alleged homewrecker KAREN NYAMU reunites with her baby daddy, DJ SAINT, during their daughter’s 10th birthday - SAMIDOH was missing (PHOTOs).









Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Controversial Senator Karen Nyamu and her baby daddy, DJ Saint, came together to celebrate their daughter’s 10th birthday on Saturday night.

Taking to her social media pages, Karen shared photos of the colorful party attended by friends and family and wished her daughter more life.

‘’Double digits it is! 10 years of nurturing, fun, laughter, friendship, family, bond, adventure, learning and loving.

"Thank you, God, for your faithfulness. Your word has proven true in this journey. Thank you for 10. Looking forward to many more,’’ she wrote.

Saint and Karen Nyamu co-parent successfully despite parting ways.

Saint revealed in an interview that he broke up with Karen because she was always insecure and described her as a narcissist.

See photos of the birthday party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.