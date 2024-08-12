No time to waste as SIMBA ARATI hits the ground running after being appointed ODM Deputy Party Leader – RUTO won’t have it easy come 2027





Monday, August 12, 2024 - Kisii Governor Simba Arati has hit the ground running days after being named the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party Leader.

Arati took a firm grip on the leadership mantle by convening a critical meeting to strengthen its grassroots wings.

The first-time governor hosted leaders from the Nyanza region on Saturday in Kisumu.

In a statement, the ODM party noted that Arati urged the leaders and members from the Nyanza region to remain steadfast.

He was joined by other local leaders, including Siaya Governor James Orengo.

Arati was named Deputy Party Leader alongside Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

The three replaced former governors Ali Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya who all joined President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

The party also retained Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as Secretary-General and the party spokesperson.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga was picked to replace John Mbadi as the national chairman.

Kajiado East MP Kakuta Maimai was appointed Secretary for Special Programmes and Social Welfare, Rahab Robi (Migori CEC) was named Secretary of Publicity and Information, Rosa Buyu (Kisumu West MP) was given the role of Secretary for Political Affairs, and Ruth Odinga (Kisumu Woman Rep) was appointed Deputy Organizing Secretary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST