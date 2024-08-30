RUTO is a big liar who hides behind the Bible – Kenya Law School President says as he reveals how he was abducted by state agents.





Friday, August 30, 2024 - Kenya Law School President Joshua Okayo has told President William Ruto not to lie to Kenyans that there were no abductions and extrajudicial killings when police were dealing with Gen Z protestors in June and July.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Friday, Okayo criticized President William Ruto, calling it a "very big shame" for the President to claim during the Kisumu Townhall meeting on Thursday that there were no police abductions or killings during the Gen Z protests.

Okayo referenced his own abduction by alleged security personnel, highlighting that he was one of the lucky few to escape death.

Okayo was reportedly abducted by police on June 26, during the peak of the anti-Finance Bill demonstrations. Three days later, he was found abandoned near Maragua River in Murang'a County, showing signs of torture.

“I remember that the same day I went missing, Denzel Omondi went missing and unfortunately he was found dead in some quarry dump.

“These are real issues and experiences and this is a lived experience so when the President says he is not aware of any abductions, it is very sad," Okayo said

"I would advise the President to sit down reflect on his leadership and the occurrences in the last three months and actually decide.

“Now that he calls himself a very prayerful man please let him sit down, pray and get back to the person that we thought he was,” Okayo added.

