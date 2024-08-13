RUTO insists ODM has not merged with Kenya Kwanza Alliance – Wajinga Waliisha Kenya!!





Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - President William Ruto has continued to mislead Kenyans by claiming that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has not merged with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Two weeks ago, Ruto appointed five ODM lieutenants as cabinet secretaries, meaning that the Orange party will be participating in running the government affairs.

Some ODM party leaders, including Kakamega Governor Fernand Barasa, stated that Raila Odinga’s party has joined the government and is no longer in the opposition.

"We are going to make sure we strengthen our party. And now ODM is not even in the opposition, it is in government and working with government," Barasa stated.

But during his three-day official tour in Kisii County on Monday, Ruto dismissed claims that ODM has joined the government.

"Kenya Kwanza and ODM have not entered into a coalition agreement but have agreed to unite the country and serve Kenyans," Ruto said.

