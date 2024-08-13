Inside Kenya’s first Robot Café where patrons are served by robots (VIDEOS).





Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - An investor has launched the first robot cafe in Kenya that targets middle-class Kenyans.

Nestled on the ground floor of Lana Plaza, Oloitoktok Rd, Kileleshwa, Robot Cafe is not just a place to eat—it's an experience.

It is a modern café that seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with the warmth of human hospitality.

From the moment you step in, you are greeted by the hum of robotic efficiency paired with the inviting ambiance of a contemporary café.

An X user visited the unique café and shared the videos.

Check this out.

Did you know that we have our very first Robot Cafe in Nairobi, Ke location, Kilimani?



Maoni? pic.twitter.com/AkZlJq8Jtw — Mariam (@WairimuMariam) August 12, 2024

Picking your own food & clearing the table is where people will draw the line. Hapo waiters lazima wakuwe job. pic.twitter.com/9kRDwjGyng — Mariam (@WairimuMariam) August 12, 2024

