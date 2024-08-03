Roads CS nominee DAVIS CHIRCHIR shocks panel as he blasts RUTO and MURKOMEN over the secret JKIA deal with ADANI – Look!





Saturday, August 3, 2024 - Transport Cabinet Secretary nominee Davis Chirchir went ballistic on President William Ruto’s government as far as the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) deal with Indian company Adani Holdings is concerned.

While addressing the National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments during his vetting yesterday, Chirchir, faulted former Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen for failing to conduct public participation over the JKIA deal.

However, Chirchir vowed to make amendments to the deal before the commencement of the refurbishment works if he is approved to take over as the next transport CS.

The former CS reiterated that once appointed as Transport CS, he would immediately order comprehensive public participation in the deal to allow the input of Kenyans.

According to Chirchir, the recent demonstrations outside Kenya's main airport were a result of poor communication by the government.

“There is a need to inculcate public participation from inception so that we do not find ourselves in a situation where we do what we believe is right for the country but the population does not quite understand,” Chirchir reiterated.

He noted Kenyans have the right to access information as stipulated in the constitution.

“I think this govt feels like information can only be given out when they have been pushed to give information. This is causing pain today even on the ruling that was issued yesterday,” Chirchir stated.

"We need to carry Kenyans with us in some of the things that we do like in G to G, in G to G we tried our best to explain it to Kenyans," he added.

Chirchir's sentiments come barely a week after the Kenya Airports Authority dismissed allegations of planning to sell the iconic airport to the Indian-based multinational conglomerate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST