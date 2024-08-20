Republicans begin impeachment proceedings against JOE BIDEN accusing him of "monetizing his office to enrich his family" in $27m influence peddling scheme while he was VP

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - House Republicans on Monday, August 19 issued a blistering report accusing President Biden of committing at least two offenses that would justify his impeachment, just hours before he speaks on the opening night of the Democratic National Convention.
Republicans launched the investigation last September after
evidence came out that Biden, 81, repeatedly interacted with his relatives’
foreign business partners during his vice presidency and following allegations
from two IRS investigators of a far-reaching Justice Department coverup.
Biden engaged in “abuse of power” and “obstruction of
justice or obstruction of Congress” by corruptly abetting and concealing a $27
million “influence-peddling racket” which warrant proceedings that could result
in his removal from office, the 291-page report by three House committees says.
“Joe Biden has exhibited
conduct and taken actions that the Founders sought to guard against in drafting
the impeachment provisions in the Constitution: abuse of power, foreign
entanglements, corruption, and obstruction of investigations into these matters,”
the report says.
“The Committees’
investigative work has revealed that the Biden family — with the full knowledge
and cooperation of President Biden — has engaged in a global influence peddling
racket from which they made millions of dollars.”
The congressional impeachment inquiry kicked off in
September 2023, and the US House of Representatives ratified it by a partisan
vote in December 2023, with all Republican lawmakers voting it through.
It compiled interview transcripts from 30 witnesses,
involved the issuing of another 30 subpoenas to compel testimony and resulted
in millions of pages of business contracts, bank records and other documents.
The report accuses Biden of aiding the shady business
ventures of first son Hunter, 54, and first brother James Biden, 75, and then
attempting to cover the family’s tracks by resisting oversight from Congress.
Biden, who announced his retirement July 21 after a
Democratic mutiny over his mental state, “knowingly participated” in a
conspiracy “to monetize his office of public trust to enrich his family” during
and after his time as vice president in the Obama administration, the report
says.
“Joe Biden’s participation in
his family’s influence peddling represents — as quantified by sheer dollar
amounts flowing to a public official’s personal interests — one of the most
egregious abuses of power uncovered in the history of the United States,” it
alleges.
As much as $18 million allegedly flowed from foreign
entities to “shell companies” and other accounts linked to first family members
from “corrupt dealings” that sold the “Biden brand” to associates in
Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Russia and China.
Biden family associates including former Hunter Biden
business partners that testified to the panels got another $9 million in
profits.
The president met, spoke on the phone and at times dined
with the foreign patrons, implying to them that in exchange for the payments
“they had access to Joe Biden” that could project their business interests, the
report by the House Oversight, Judiciary and tax-focused Ways & Means
Committees says.
Biden is not expected to be impeached by the House where
Republicans hold a narrow 220-212 mainly because of the diminished political
relevance now that Biden has dropped his bid for a second term.
Some of the foreign dealings are likely to be probed in
detail next month at Hunter’s federal tax trial in Los Angeles for allegedly
evading $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019.
Those charges and a gun felony case in Delaware, which
resulted in Hunter’s conviction June 11, were brought after IRS agents Gary
Shapley and Joseph Ziegler alleged preferential treatment of the first family
and false testimony to Congress by Attorney General Merrick Garland about the
independence of a years-old probe.
Hunter initially agreed to a probation-only plea deal, but
walked away from it last July over demands for broader immunity, including for
alleged foreign-agent counts that could implicate his dad.
The Republican report serves as a blemish to the legacy of
the chief executive who has repeatedly claimed in public that he “never” spoke
about business with his son or brother and that he “did not” interact with
their business partners despite a trove of evidence suggesting otherwise.
The report says that “[t]he Biden family’s influence
peddling was vast and involved entities and individuals from some of America’s
greatest adversaries, such as China and Russia.
“Clearly aware of the
political risks associated with Joe Biden’s participation in this scheme, the
Biden family and their business associates sought to conceal his involvement by
funneling money through an extensive network of shell or third parties’ companies,
using code names, and engaging in other obfuscatory tactics designed to
maintain, as James Biden described, ‘plausible deniability,'” it says.
“The Committees present this
information to the House of Representatives for its evaluation and
consideration of appropriate next steps.”
Democrats have argued that Biden did nothing wrong and that
he’s just a more than a supportive father to his son Hunter, who has struggled
with addiction to alcohol and drugs, while pointing out that members of other
first families have had dealings with state-linked foreign firms during or
shortly after their powerful relative held office.
