Former TRUMP staffer, ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI, gives reasons he thinks the Republican candidate would lose U.S. presidential election

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - Former Donald Trump's staffer, Anthony Scaramucci has revealed the reasons he thinks the Republican politician would lose to Kamala Harris in the U.S. Presidential election in November.
Veteran Fox News analyst, Brit Hume joined the
Mooch and veteran GOP pollster Frank Luntz as Republicans
expressed concerns about Trump's campaign on Sunday.
Scaramucci, who spent 11 days as White House Press
Secretary in 2017, has turned anti-Trump, and said Sunday that he thinks his
old boss is headed for defeat in November.
'I predict he's gonna lose because he's getting boring. He's
getting old. He's getting tired,' he told Fox 5 DC.
He noted that while Trump remained a strong candidate,
America has different demographics than when he shocked the world
defeating Hillary Clinton eight years ago.
'The electorate has changed since 2016,' he added. 'We've
lost over 20 million baby boomers since 2016.'
'At the same time, Generation Z has come into the fold to
the tune of 40 million. So that's been a big mixture of lower aged voters into
the mix. And they seem interested in politics.'
Also on Sunday, Fox News' veteran conservative commentator
Hume was responding to a poll that said 65% of Americans were dissatisfied with
the state of the country.
Why, he was asked, is Trump starting to lose ground in polls
to Harris? Hume said bluntly: 'Because he's Trump.'
'When you get down to it, the past eight to 10 years have
been about Donald Trump. Everything has been about Donald Trump,' he added.
The latest polling average from Real Clear
Politics shows that Harris has a 1.4 percent lead over Trump.
'Donald Trump, no matter how enthusiastic his supporters
are, nonetheless, is not a majority candidate. He might win, but he's not a
majority candidate,' he said.
Hume claimed that Trump had a hardcore base but that it
didn't make up more than 40-45 percent of voters.
