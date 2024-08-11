DRAMA as members of the public storm Eastleigh North Police Station and accuse the Deputy OCS of abusing power (VIDEO).





Sunday, August 11, 2024 - There was unrest in Eastleigh on Saturday after members of the public expressed their frustration over the actions of the Deputy OCS of Eastleigh North Police Station, Inspector Abdi Dirii, accusing him of playing tribal politics and abusing his power.

According to reports, the rogue OCS has been operating with impunity, and despite the residents raising complaints, no action has been taken against him.

His perceived untouchability has left the OCS and OCPD unable to challenge his alleged arrogance and arbitrary arrests of innocent residents.

A video doing rounds on social media shows the angry residents confronting the OCS and daring him to shoot them.

“Kill us” they are heard shouting in unison outside the station.

Watch the video.

There was unrest in Eastleigh earlier today as members of the public expressed their frustration over the actions of the Deputy OCS of Eastleigh North Police Station, Inspector Abdi Dirii, accusing him of playing tribal politics and abusing his power, with reports suggesting that… pic.twitter.com/7NSyEknD93 — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) August 10, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.