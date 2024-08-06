RAILA ODINGA orders Nairobi Governor JOHNSON SAKAJA to build a perimeter wall around Toi Market – BABA is acting like a co-president!





Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has ordered Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja to build a perimeter wall around Toi Market in Nairobi to prevent future fires.

This is after four people died after a fire engulfed the market last week.

Speaking on Monday after visiting the victims of the Toi Market fire, Raila said the construction of the perimeter wall should start immediately.

The opposition chief noted that the Nairobi County Government has allocated Sh100 million to construct Toi Market in the current financial year.

"I have issued an order to the governor that the construction of this fence surrounding the market should begin immediately.

“ This is because they have one hundred million shillings in their budget this year to start building this market. We are saying they should begin by constructing the fence,” Raila said.

The former Prime Minister claimed that some individuals who are trying to grab the Toi Market land are behind frequent fire incidents in the busy market.

The Kenyan DAILY POST