Flopped Marriage: AKOTHEE’s sister, CEBBIE KOKS, is reportedly dating a married man after parting ways with lawyer STEVE OGOLLA

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Social media influencer and marketer, Cebbie Koks, is alleged to have separated from her husband Steve Ogolla, a prominent city lawyer.
According to ‘Tea
Master’ Edgar Obare, Cebbie is allegedly dating a married man after parting
ways with Ogolla.
The man, whose identity
has not yet been established, has been spoiling her with expensive gifts that
she frequently flaunts on her Instagram stories.
Ogolla and Cebbie have
also unfollowed each other on Instagram, fuelling rumours about their
separation.
They also stopped flaunting PDAs on social media, with Cebbie deleting Ogolla’s photos from her Instagram account earlier this year
She also dropped Mrs. Ogolla title from her
Instagram bio, stirring speculation and fueling rumours of trouble in paradise.
The couple got married
in December 2022 in a colourful wedding that was the talk of the town.
However, their hyped marriage has been marred with claims of infidelity and physical abuse.
The
