ODM politician threatens to kill his wife after she confronted him for impregnating secondary school girls - Watch video of him assaulting her in front of their kids.





Friday, August 16, 2024 - What does it mean for a community when an elected official that was once seen as a figure of integrity is involved in behaviour contrary to principles of ethical governance?

What consequences should the elected officials face when their actions fall so short of public expectations?



Can investigative and oversight bodies effectively play their role in addressing such matters?



These are the questions roiling through residents of Kabiro Ward in Dagoretti North Constituency where locals claim their area MCA is involved in actions that betray the principles of public service.

According to multiple sources, his conduct has raised serious ethical questions and caused considerable distress among the community.

Reports suggest that he is accused of a multitude of heinous crimes including involvement in inappropriate relationships with young members of the female gender.

It is also alleged that the aforementioned politician made two attempts on his wife's life after she became aware of his clandestine activities.

"Hello, Cyprian. I am a resident and voter in Kabiro, Dagoretti North Constituency.

“I am also a parent here and what is worrying us is the behaviour of the area MCA one Clarence Munga, who is now impregnating our daughters and then threatening parents.

“We have evidence of what he has done and now children who should be in secondary school suffer the risk of the area MCA impregnating them and then trying to bribe some parents while also threatening some of them.

“His wife discovered his behaviour and now he has tried to kill his wife twice.

“Cyprian kindly help us highlight this and send the message to the EACC to help protect us from this Clarence Munga who can’t keep to his age mates. Please hide my ID and find evidence of him assaulting his wife."

ODM politician threatens to kill his wife after she confronted him for impregnating secondary school girls pic.twitter.com/Q8fzyWZh04









