Check out the unconventional punishment imposed by SAKAJA’s team on 30 Kenyans arrested for relieving themselves in public.





Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - Thirty people arrested for relieving themselves in public on Monday night have been subjected to a harsh punishment, intended to serve as a tough lesson to deter them from repeating the offense.

Geoffrey Mosiria, the Chief Environmental Officer, led the operation that resulted in the arrest of around 30 people.

He drove enforcement officers around the city at night, arresting unsuspecting culprits.

The day after the arrests, Mosiria chose not to charge the suspects but instead had them clean different parts of the city.

"We have taken some of them to trim the grass at Uhuru Park, some are sweeping town, and some are here at the Nairobi Funeral Home to clean.

"Let it be a lesson to others: If you are found making the city dirty, you will be arrested, arraigned in court, and convicted," he said.

Mosiria stated that the arrested individuals will serve as a lesson to others not to urinate in public, especially in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

“If you pee everywhere, in what state will the town be? We want you to be a lesson to others," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST