Politics aside, RAILA is the best candidate to lead AU even with ‘fake’ academic papers – DIDMUS BARASA confesses even after comparing BABA to OSCAR SUDI





Wednesday, August 28, 2024 – Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's candidacy for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship, months after accusing him of having fake academic papers.

In a statement on X, Barasa retracted his earlier claims, expressing full confidence in Odinga’s candidacy.

“As a staunch advocate for democratic values, I am honoured to endorse Raila Odinga for the African Union Commission (AUC) top seat and respectfully call upon Friends of KENYA to offer their support.”

“Mzee has consistently demonstrated a profound commitment to our nation’s progress and should be duly elected. I express my unwavering confidence and full backing for his candidacy,” Barasa said.

In April, during a public function in the Kapsaret Constituency, Barasa expressed his misgivings about the academic qualifications of Raila, stating that they could be no more than those of MP Oscar Sudi.

“I want to challenge you Raila Odinga that even as the government of Kenya supports and endorses your candidature for AUC chairmanship, your level of education should be a matter of public interest,” Barasa said in April.

President William Ruto had also poked holes into Odinga’s papers in the run-up to the 2022 General Election, challenging him to produce classmates who schooled with him.

“I want to ask the people of Azimio, what did your candidate study, where did he school and who taught him? You can’t answer all that yet you want to tell us he has a degree? From where,” Ruto said in 2022.

