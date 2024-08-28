People carrying cannabis into the country are deceived by traffickers into thinking we are soft on the drug - UK Government







Wednesday, August 28, 2024 - The UK Government has revealed that cannabis traffickers deceive people into believing the country is lax when it comes to cannabis trafficking at its borders.

UK Officials say most of the couriers, who can be paid up to £10,000, are arriving from countries which have legalised cannabis for personal use and are allowing cultivation.

Hundreds of cannabis couriers have been caught trying to smuggle suitcases full of the drug through British airports.

The UK says couriers are being duped by traffickers into thinking the UK authorities are soft on cannabis and will let them off with a fine, according to the National Crime Agency.

A man who landed from Los Angeles with 158 kilos of the Class-B drug - with a street value of £1m in his and his children's bags was jailed for more than three years in July, also 11 British passengers from Thailand were arrested this month at Birmingham airport when Border Force officials allegedly found 510 kilos of cannabis in their bags.

Charles Yates, the NCA's deputy director, said: "It's quite brazen. Couriers are just walking through the airports with suitcases full of cannabis, thinking they are not going to be detected and if they are all they will get is a fine.

"The reality is very different and we are making many arrests and seeing couriers go to jail. The figures have risen dramatically in the past couple of years."

The NCA says there were 17 such arrests in 2022, 136 in 2023 and 378 so far this year. In the same period, the amount of cannabis seized has gone up from two to 15 tonnes.

Most of the couriers come from Canada, Thailand, Germany and parts of the United States, where Cannabis is legalized.

Yates said many among the UK's two million weed smokers believed, wrongly, that cannabis grown legally was a better, stronger product and were prepared to pay more for it.

"Actually, the THC content (potency) is relatively similar between UK grown and legally grown cannabis. I think the drug traffickers are just good at marketing it in the UK."

Canadian Chelsea Allingham, 40, arrived at Heathrow from Toronto in May with two suitcases full of cannabis and had reached the bar of her hotel when NCA officers walked up and arrested her in handcuffs.

Border Force officers had detected the drug, but let Allingham collect her bags from the carousel and followed her as she handed them over and settled down to have a drink. She was jailed for 10 months.

NCA Director General of Threats James Babbage said: "We would appeal to anyone who is approached to engage in smuggling to think very carefully about the potential consequences of their actions, and the risks they will run.

"We know organised criminals can be persuasive and offer to pay couriers. But the risks of getting caught are high, and it just isn't worth that risk.

"The NCA is actively working with partners like Border Force here in the UK, and law enforcement internationally to target those involved in drug supply, including the networks behind it. Targeting those smugglers who play a crucial role in the supply chain is one way we can do that."