Two high school students aboard a Guardian Angel Bus caught trafficking bhang worth Ksh 690,000 (PHOTOs)





Friday, August 2, 2024 - Two high school students, a 17-year-old in Form 4 and a 16-year-old in Form 3, were apprehended with a large amount of cannabis and taken into custody.

The two were travelling on a Guardian Angel bus, registration number KCW 073X, destined for Nairobi from Busia when their illicit cargo was discovered.



Acting on a tip-off, a vigilant multi-agency team stationed at the Suo roadblock intercepted the bus.

A meticulous search ensued, leading to the discovery of five bales of cannabis, weighing a total of 23 kilograms, cleverly concealed in the students’ bags.

The street value of the seized cannabis is estimated at Shs690,000.



The young suspects were promptly escorted to Busia police station, where they are being processed for their day in court.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.