How gullible investors lost close to Ksh 300 Million to Kikuyu con lady PASSY MA TRAVOR- This is how she executed the scam and disappeared with the money







Friday, August 23, 2024 - A group of gullible investors are in distress after they were conned close to Ksh 300 million by a Kikuyu lady identified as Passy Ma Travor.

She used her huge social presence to convince her followers and fans to invest money with a promise of paying them a monthly interest of 23.5 %.

Thousands of people, majority being women, invested their hard-earned money, hoping to get interest.

The victims were roped into the scam in 2022, having been influenced by her public display of acts of kindness like creating fundraisers, which were later exposed to be self-enrichment scams.

She also launched a new land firm that was selling plots via Lipa Mdogo Mdogo plan.

To the investors, she was a business expert.

Without doing due diligence or having met her in person, the investors sent their hard earned money to her.

Some took millions from their savings while others took loans and invested the money hoping to get the huge interest.

Others introduced their family and friends to this get-rich-quick-scheme and invested heavily waiting for profits.

She built herself a palatial home and bought high-end cars using the money that she defrauded the investors.

The investors realized that they had been conned after she switched off her phones and disappeared.

Below is a thread on how the lady, who is currently on the run, executed the scam.



