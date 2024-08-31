OSIMHEN's Chelsea and Al Ahli deals off, his relationship with Napoli also broken – FABRIZIO ROMANO







Saturday, August 31, 2024 - Victor Osimhen’s much-anticipated transfer to Chelsea has fallen through, just hours before the summer transfer window slammed shut.

The forward and the Premier League club were unable to reach an agreement, leaving the highly sought-after striker’s future in serious doubt.

The breakdown of the Chelsea deal came with just two hours left on the clock, dashing hopes of seeing Osimhen don the blue jersey this season. In another blow, Osimhen's potential move to Saudi Arabia also fell apart, as Al Ahli, a key contender for his signature, opted to sign Brentford’s Ivan Toney on deadline day instead.

Adding to the uncertainty, the collapse of the Chelsea move has reportedly strained Osimhen's relationship with his current club, Napoli. According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, if no new bids materialize before the Saudi Pro League's transfer window closes, Osimhen faces the grim prospect of being frozen out of Napoli’s first-team squad.