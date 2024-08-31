Manchester United confirm signing of MANUEL UGARTE from PSG on a five-year deal for £51m

Saturday, August 31, 2024 - Manchester United have completed the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth up to £50.8million.
The 23-year-old Uruguay midfielder signed a five-year
contract until June 2029 with the option of another year.
Ugarte’s arrival takes United’s spending in this window past
£200m. They will pay PSG an initial fee of £42.3m plus up to £8.5m in add-ons.
Ugarte said: ‘It is an incredible feeling to join a club of
this magnitude; one that is admired all around the world.
'The project that the football leadership discussed with me
is extremely exciting; Manchester United is an ambitious club and I am an
ambitious player.
‘The passion of supporters is something that is very
important to me; I know how incredible United fans are and I cannot wait to
experience Old Trafford. I’m someone who is so determined to succeed; I will
sacrifice and give everything for my teammates. Together we will fight to win
trophies and reach the level where this club needs to be.’
United’s sporting director Dan Ashworth welcomed the signing
of the highly-rated defensive midfielder who has averaged the second-highest
number of tackles per 90 minutes in Europe’s major leagues since the start of
the 2022-23 season.
Ashworth said: ‘Signing Manuel was another of our primary
targets for this summer.
He is among the very best ball-winning midfield players in
the world and has an excellent record at both club and international levels.
His qualities, experience and passion will be a great complement to our strong
group of midfielders.
‘Manuel is a player we’ve watched closely, and we are
excited to see the positive impact he will make on the pitch and in the
dressing room as we continue to strive for success.’
