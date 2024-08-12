Haitians are disappointed with Kenyan police and their patience is running out as gang violence escalates – Look!





Monday, August 12, 2024 – Haitians are disappointed with Kenyan police officers for failing to curb the rising gang violence in the troubled Caribbean country.

Six weeks after their arrival, questions are mounting over the effectiveness of the Kenyan police in tackling Haiti's notorious criminal gangs.

The situation took a new turn after it emerged that Haiti may not see the election of a new president by the February 2026 deadline, as previously agreed in a political accord involving various political parties and civil society groups due to the failure of the Kenyan police to neutralize the gangs.

When the first group of 200 elite Kenyan police officers arrived in Port-au-Prince on June 25, it was with much fanfare and high hopes.

Their arrival was intended to mark the start of a robust effort to support Haiti's National Police (PNH) in their struggle against violent gangs that have terrorized the country for years.

However, the optimism that greeted their arrival has given way to frustration.

Many Haitians are now disappointed at the pace and impact of the Kenyan mission.

Despite joint patrols with Haitian police in Port-au-Prince, the gangs seem to have tightened their grip on the city's outskirts.

In some cases, gang members have attacked and burned police stations, further destabilizing the region.

Local media and social platforms have become hotbeds of criticism, with calls for "actions not words" and demands for "concrete results."

Critics accuse the Kenyans of being more theatrical than effective, with some even labeling them as "tourists" rather than peacekeepers.

Adding to the tension, the Kenyan contingent has already suffered casualties.

On July 30, a Kenyan police officer was shot in the shoulder during a skirmish with gang members in Port-au-Prince.

The Kenyan DAILY POST