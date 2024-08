Thursday, August 22, 2024 - Controversial blogger Aoko Otieno has taken to her X account days after she was released and shared some secrets about the first family.

According to Aoko, Nick Ruto and June are not Rachel’s biological children.

Aoko claimed that only Charlene and George Ruto are Rachel’s biological children.

She further claimed that Ruto has been subjecting the First Lady to physical abuse.

Check out her explosive tweet.





