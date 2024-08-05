MUSALIA MUDAVADI finally dissolves ANC and joins RUTO’s UDA as part of 2027 game plan.





Monday, August 5, 2024 - The Amani National Congress (ANC) party has officially dissolved and merged with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking on Sunday, ANC party leader, Issa Timamy, said the party members and delegates have endorsed the decision to join Ruto’s bandwagon.

“Politically, we are at the deep end and we need to hold on to each other so that we get to the shore,” Timamy said.

“The goal is to involve our leaders so that the merger between UDA and ANC is fulfilled. We have had fruitful and consultative discussions, and we unanimously endorsed the idea.

"As the party leader of ANC, I have been mandated to spearhead the negotiations committee as we engage with our counterparts in the UDA party to chart a way forward for our merger.”

Timamy also highlighted the progress made and the full mandate he has received.

“We have completed all necessary constitutional and legal procedures for our party. The next step is to organize a joint congress with our UDA counterparts,” he added.

“Unity is strength. Let’s pull together and rally behind President William Ruto in his nation-building agenda.”

