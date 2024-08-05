MUSALIA MUDAVADI finally dissolves ANC and joins RUTO’s UDA as part of 2027 game plan.

Monday, August 5, 2024 - The Amani National Congress (ANC) party has officially dissolved and merged with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
Speaking on Sunday, ANC party
leader, Issa Timamy, said the party members and delegates have endorsed the
decision to join Ruto’s bandwagon.
“Politically, we are at the deep
end and we need to hold on to each other so that we get to the shore,” Timamy
said.
“The goal is to involve our leaders so that the merger between UDA and ANC is fulfilled. We have had fruitful and consultative discussions, and we unanimously endorsed the idea.
"As
the party leader of ANC, I have been mandated to spearhead the negotiations
committee as we engage with our counterparts in the UDA party to chart a way
forward for our merger.”
Timamy also highlighted the
progress made and the full mandate he has received.
“We have completed all necessary
constitutional and legal procedures for our party. The next step is to organize
a joint congress with our UDA counterparts,” he added.
“Unity is strength. Let’s pull
together and rally behind President William Ruto in his nation-building
agenda.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments