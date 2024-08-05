How JOHO used rogue cops to arrest a whistle-blower and hold him incommunicado in a room for 10 days after he exposed his corruption activities.





Monday, August 5, 2024 - Seasoned blogger, Cyprian Nyakundi, was arrested by rogue police officers and held for 10 days without trial after he exposed how former Mombasa Governor and Mining Cabinet Secretary Nominee, Hassan Joho, was embezzling public funds amounting to millions of shillings.

According to Nyakundi, Joho sent 10 police officers to arrest him after he published an article exposing how the former governor was looting taxpayer’s money through a proxy company.

After being held for 10 days, Joho flew from Mombasa to Nairobi and went to a room where Nyakundi was being held incommunicado.

He demanded to know who had given him the information but he refused to disclose the sources.

“He demanded I give him my sources but I refused and told him over my dead body. He told me he could ensure I am jailed,” Nyakundi recounted.

The revelation came after Joho denied that he had ever been involved in any corruption case during his vetting on Sunday.

