RIGATHI GACHAGUA speaks about his looming impeachment threat – RAILA ODINGA in the mix





Monday, August 5, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has addressed the looming impeachment threat from close allies of President William Ruto.

Speaking on Sunday during a joint interview at his Official residence in Karen, Gachagua said he had heard the rumors and chose not to take them seriously.

The DP also noted that he is not worried despite the Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, siding with the current administration.

“I have heard the rumors of my impeachment. I am not worried, I don’t take it seriously.

"I heard they delayed because they didn’t have the numbers but now Raila will give them numbers, I will wait and see,” Gachagua stated.

At the same time, Gachagua said his role is to ensure the interests of the Mt Kenya People are taken care of in the new broad-based government.

“Ruto has brought people who did not vote for us into the cabinet.

"My main job was to ensure that slots that were meant for the Mt Kenya region were retained. He is my boss,” he stated.

Ruto's close lieutenants are planning to impeach Gachagua, accusing him of undermining the President, gross misconduct, and sponsoring and financing the five-week Gen Z protests that almost toppled the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST