RIGATHI GACHAGUA speaks about his looming impeachment threat – RAILA ODINGA in the mix

Monday, August 5, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has addressed the looming impeachment threat from close allies of President William Ruto.
Speaking on Sunday during a
joint interview at his Official residence in Karen, Gachagua said he had heard
the rumors and chose not to take them seriously.
The DP also noted that he is not
worried despite the Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, siding with the current
administration.
“I have heard the rumors of my impeachment. I am not worried, I don’t take it seriously.
"I heard they delayed
because they didn’t have the numbers but now Raila will give them numbers, I
will wait and see,” Gachagua stated.
At the same time, Gachagua
said his role is to ensure the interests of the Mt Kenya People are taken care
of in the new broad-based government.
“Ruto has brought people who did not vote for us into the cabinet.
"My main job was to ensure that slots that
were meant for the Mt Kenya region were retained. He is my boss,” he stated.
Ruto's close lieutenants are
planning to impeach Gachagua, accusing him of undermining the President, gross
misconduct, and sponsoring and financing the five-week Gen Z protests that
almost toppled the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.
